Where Can You Get The Best Black & White Cookie in the Hudson Valley?

Before we even get this conversation started...do not, I REPEAT DO NOT, try and tell me these are called Halfmoon Cookies.

I digress.

Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let's get down to business.

If you didn't know, earlier this week a report was released on the most popular desserts from every state. The insurance company, Coventry Direct, collected Google trend data "over the last 12 months for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia" and was able to curate a list of the most popular desserts across America.

What is New York's Favorite Dessert?

For instance, Ice Cream (naturally) came in 1st place in five states, those states being California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Across the board, brownies, Texas Sheet cakes and Jello were all popular winners.

However, New York landed on the list with a very specific, made-for-New-York dessert. And no, we're not taking Cheesecake. New Yorkers love Black & White cookies for dessert.

I'm 100% on board with this answer. Black and White Cookies are perfect for an indecisive chocolate/vanilla lover like me.

If you've ever been out of the tri-state area, you know that Black & White (or B&W's) are uber-specific to our neck of the woods. Once you're out of the Hudson Valley, and upstate, B&W's see a flip in the recipe and become Halfmoon cookies.

Believe me, I was schooled in this many (half) moons ago.

Where is the BEST B&W Cookie in the Hudson Valley?

With all of that being said, I am on a personal mission to find the best Black & White cookie here in the Hudson Valley. I have my favorite spots right now (hello, Los Hornitos in Wappingers on Route 9, or Sugar and Spice in Poughkeepsie) but I'm going into this open-minded.

So now the floor is yours. Message us, email us, text us through our mobile app and help us find the best Black and White cookies to enjoy in the Hudson Valley. Where's your go-to spot?

