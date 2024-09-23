5 of the Best Hudson Valley Wineries for Leaf Peeping

'Tis the season for leaf peeing on the East Coast!

We all know that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most scenic views come Autumn. And while the increased traffic can be a real point of frustration for a lot of the locals in the area, at least our favorite small businesses get to see an uptick in traffic!

While some areas in Northern New York are already seeing the beginnings of orange and red hues in their trees, we still have a few more weeks before things really start to get colorful in the Hudson Valley.

When Can We Expect Peak Foliage in the Hudson Valley?

While stores around the state began selling Halloween decor in the swings of Summer (some as early as July!) and many consider Fall to begin at the beginning of September, colorful foliage doesn't really hit until much later.

Get our free mobile app

On average, peak foliage typically hits at the end of October or even the beginning of November. Many sources are forecasting peak foliage to happen around the last week of October this year.

A. Rogers A. Rogers loading...

Once you find out when the foliage is, the next step is figuring out how you want to enjoy it.

Here are 5 fantastic wineries that serve up striking views:

Wineries with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley Enjoy some of New York's finest wines while taking in some of the best views in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

If wineries aren't quite your thing, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the colorful Hudson Valley fall season. Namely - hiking!

If you're looking for some suggestions, here are some great hikes to check out during the peak season: