The 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, NY

Is there anything more satisfying than good Chinese food? The combination of salt, carbs, and spice is perfect for the famished, the hungover, and everyone in between. I forgot to bring my lunch to work here at Pendell Rd in Poughkeepsie yesterday, so I decided to treat myself to takeout. I knew what I wanted, but I had no idea where to go, Where was the best Chinese in Poughkeepsie?

The Results

I did the work so you don't have to, and I'm happy to report that after going to the top-rated restaurant on this list, I can confidently stand by its ranking (at least for their shrimp and broccoli, which was delicious). And other than the food, I also discovered one thing that all great Chinese food restaurants have in common.

Location

Every delicious Chinese restaurant I've ever been to shares this one thing: the location. And I'm not talking geographic. Each one of them is in a strip mall. Coincidence? Maybe. But ever since Ming Moon came to Stone Ridge, NY in my childhood home of Ulster County some 20-odd years ago, I've noticed this phenomenon. I'm assuming it's cheaper than a standalone building, so I hope that means they can spend more of their budget on the ingredients that take us on a one-way trip to flavortown than rent. Or maybe it's the classic drop-ceilings that add a special je ne sais quoi. Whatever the reason, feel free to use this analytical gem if you're ever looking for some great General Tso's when you're out of town. On to the list!

Results:

5. No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 4.0 Stars

Despite their name, No. 1 Chinese Restaurant comes in 5th on this list. But nestled between an MMA gym and a GNC, they're following the Strip Mall = Delicious formula! Over 80 reviews averaged out to a solid 4-star rating on Google.

4. Yeung's Kitchen, 4.2 Stars

Yeung's Kitchen, formerly Dragon Garden, has over 100 reviews and an impressive 4.2 star rating on Google.

3. China Express, 4.3 Stars

There's a tie between 3rd and 2nd place, but the tie-breaker is the amount of reviews. Since China Express has over 100 less reviews than its competitor, it finds itself in 3rd. Also, not holding this against them, but although the restaurant is clearly attached to other buildings, this is definitely not a strip mall.

2. Chan's Peking, 4.3 Stars

Speaking of the strip mall rule, Chan's Peking is only attached on one side to another business. But Since almost 300 reviews gave an average of 4.3 stars, I can't complain.

1. Main Moon, 4.5 Stars

Main Moon is where I ended up this week, and I was not disappointed. Everything lined up, from the strip mall location, to the classic high-counter and stock photo menu. And while I couldn't order everything on the menu to give you a full review, the shrimp and broccoli was wonderful, and almost 100 reviews on Google averaged out to a pretty stellar 4.5 star rating.

