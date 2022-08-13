I can feel the hate already from Buffalo right now, but I am not sorry, the Hudson Valley truly is the best place to eat chicken wings in all of New York, and I'll tell you why. First of all, the Hudson Valley is central for commerce and cultural integration in the state. We sit perfectly between the Capital Region and New York City. Not to mention, the Culinary Institute of America resides in Hyde Park, New York. We receive so much traffic from people from all over due to that. People come in and introduce their styles of sauces, spices, recipes and more. Honestly, this could be said about most cuisine, but there seems to be something special about the chicken wing.

The Hudson Valley is populated with so many pubs, breweries, smokehouses, and high class restaurants. Whether you are in the farmlands of this great state or you are in our more populated towns and cities, you can be sure that you can find a great chicken wing. We Hudson Valley citizens enjoy our sporting events, our cookouts, our special occasions like no other, and a major staple at all of these are chicken wings.

Now, with it being summer, I've been to a handful of cookouts already, and with Labor Day Weekend about a month away, everyone is going to be preparing for one last big summer blow out. If you're not going to make them yourself, get a huge tray from one of the best places in the Hudson Valley for chicken wings. Heck, don't even wait for Labor Day Weekend; if you just want to pig out with some friends, go for it!

Below, you can check out 24 awesome Hudson Valley Restaurants who serve incredible wings. These restaurants rank no lower than 4 out of 5 stars according to Tripadvisor. IS your favorite place to get wings on the list? If not, let us know!

24 Best Hudson Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings With the Super Bowl coming up, get your wing order ready! These Hudson Valley restaurants have a rating of no less than 4-stars on Tripadvisor

