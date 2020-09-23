Beloved Middletown Restaurant For Sale After 69 Years In Business

Tony Boffa's Restaurant at 71 Railroad Avenue in Middletown is on the market after three generations of it being a family-owned and operated business. The business remains open while they look for the right person to carry on. Located across from the New Orange County Heritage Trail Extension and with a loyal customer base, it could be a sound investment.

Opened in 1951 and known for their fine Italian cuisine, Tony and his family have been feeding hungry local residents ever since. According to their website, his children and now grandchildren have been carrying on the legacy with recipes that were brought over from the Old Country.

More information about the listing can be found on Loopnet.