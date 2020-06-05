Beloved Hudson Valley Pizzeria Closes After 30 Years

It's the end of an era.

On Friday evenings, cars delivering Eddie's famous pies could be seen hurrying back and forth from the Village of Wappingers to hungry customers in nearby neighborhoods. For three decades, families in the Wappingers Falls area have enjoyed dinner from Eddie's Gourmet Pizza. But now it appears that Eddie's has delivered their last pizza in Wappingers Falls

In a message on the pizzeria's website, owner Roger Gordek announced that the restaurant officially closed on Sunday.

Eddie's Gourmet Pizza in Wappingers falls would like to inform you that we are closing our doors on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 and we will no longer be open for business.

Gordek went on to thank his customers for their "continued loyalty and patronage." During the COVID-19 crisis, many businesses have been struggling to stay open. Food delivery businesses, however, have seen business skyrocket. Gordek did not give a reason for the closure but did say that it's been a pleasure to serve customers for all of these years, especially during the pandemic.

For those who can't imagine never being able to taste Eddie's pizza or wings again, there is some good news. Their flagship location in Newburgh will remain open on South Plank Road.

Please know that for over 30 years it has been an honor and a privilege meeting the needs of your family. You can always visit our Eddie's Gourmet Pizza Flagship Store at 169 South Plank Road in Newburgh, NY next to Tarisio's Bowling lane for our hot gourmet pizzas, wings, and fresh salads.

It's unclear what will happen to the storefront in the Village of Wappingers that is now vacant. A brand new pizza restaurant has yet top open just a few doors down from the former Eddie's Gourmet Pizza location. Legendary Brooklyn pizzeria, Patsy's was in the process of opening their first location outside of the five boroughs on East Main Street before the coronavirus crisis hit. A sign outside the restaurant has been up since last summer, but sources say permits have been holding up the grand opening.

