I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee.

This adorably interesting handmade Wagon with a BoHo feel can be yours for a night or a whole weekend. It will definitely be a place where your imagination will run wild. Off the grid in the Catskills, Meeker Hollow to be exact, you can't ask for more peace and privacy.

Click You Heals and You Are in the Catskills New York

BoHo getaway in the Catskills, New York

It is called Bellfire's Cosmic Nomad with room for 4 guests. This wagon in the woods in the Catskills makes the perfect place to run away to for a weekend that could be magical. Located in Meeker Hollow, known to be one of the best star gazing places in New York, you are likely to be over the rainbow with joy when you book this one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

It comes with 2 sleeping areas and offers a cold plunge, a sauna, a gravity-fed solar shower, and other uniquely outdoor glamping amenities. Perfect for a quick getaway for a day, a weekend, or even a long-term stay is allowed.

A lovingly handcrafted covered wagon, a vision of the Victorian vardo in the picturesque Catskills Mountains. Cook over an open fire, stargaze, enjoy miles of forest and the sprawling, lush landscape. Perfect for groups of 4 and families.(Airbnb)

Make a Plan to Runaway to the Catskills