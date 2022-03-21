5 Things All New Yorkers Need Before Visiting Statue of Liberty

Have you been to the Statue of Liberty? If you are like me the only time you have been there is when you have family from out-of-state visiting. So, what do you really need to know to make your visit smooth?

Keep in mind, these might be things that will make you look like a hero to your out-of-state family.

So what are the key things to know before visiting the Statue of Liberty?

Photo by Avi Werde on Unsplash Photo by Avi Werde on Unsplash loading...

Absolutely purchase your tickets in advance. Yes, this is hard because family usually likes to play it loose. However if seeing this great lady is a must on their list of things to see when they come to New York State, they have to commit to a day and a time for tickets.

So you are going to be doing a great deal of walking, what does that require?

Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash loading...

I probably don't need to tell you this, because you know, but make sure your family is also aware of this, wear comfortable shoes. Yep, this will not be the day for everyone to look all cute, but this is the day for comfort.

Are your guests early risers? Lady Liberty loves early risers.

Photo by Patrick T'Kindt on Unsplash Photo by Patrick T'Kindt on Unsplash loading...

Getting up early and getting an early time to visit the lovely lady is actually a great idea. The crowds are smaller, there will be shorter wait times to get through security, you'll have less a chance of getting split up. Yes, I know that it is super challenging to get people who are on 'vacation' out the door early, but this will make the experience so much more pleasurable.

Its not a flight its a boat ride, why do I have to go through a screening at Statue of Liberty?

Photo by Matthew Daniels on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Daniels on Unsplash loading...

Remember that the island and the statue are all a part of a national park, that means you are going to have to go through a security screening, metal detectors included. You will not be able to store packages or bags anywhere so pack light and only bring what you need. Expect your bag to be searched and that you will need to be patient while you wait to get through security.

