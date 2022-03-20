Are you losing battery life on your cellphone? Do you get frustrated that you just charged your phone and now it's showing that your battery is about to die?

There are a few hacks to keep your battery lasting longer, because a person with New York smarts like yourself, needs to have their cellphone when they need it.

What are the 3 simple things that you can do to maximize your cellphone battery life?

Photo by Fausto Sandoval on Unsplash Photo by Fausto Sandoval on Unsplash loading...

1). Is there something that you can do to keep your cellphone holding a charge, something easy? Yes, the first thing to do is to adjust the brightness of your home screen.

Ok, that's done, now what else can you do to give yourself longer battery life?

Photo by Frederik Lipfert on Unsplash Photo by Frederik Lipfert on Unsplash loading...

2). The next thing you can do is to turn off the wi-fi and the GPS. Even when you are not actively using the phone, the phone will be silently searching for these things. By 'silent searching' it is using precious battery life.

Ok, that's now done, what is one other thing that is fairly easy to do, and will still allow me to use the phone and save battery?

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash loading...

3). It might sound too simple, but go through the phone and delete old text messages, voice mails, and any apps that you don't really use. Look at the last time you used an app. If it has been more than a year, it's a pretty safe bet that you can offload it and easily save yourself some battery life.

Any other tips to help save battery life on the cellphone?

Angry woman annoyed by not working smartphone, problem with mobile Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Any other tips that could be shared include ones you are not going to want to hear, including using your camera less and making your calls shorter. You can also do what I do, which is keep a backup battery charger charged and ready to go.

How to Put the Game Wordle on Your Phone as an App 7 Easy steps to get the Wordle game on your phone.

12 Things You Should NEVER Recycle While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.