Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to Barton Orchard’s Beer, Whiskey & Wine 11/4/23

You can win a pair of VIP tickets to Beer, Whiskey, & Wine happening at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, New York on Saturday, November 4th!

This event encompasses everything Beer, Whiskey, & Wine. Tickets include unlimited samples for all Beer, Whiskey, & Wine on-site including various beers from Breweries all across New York, The Hudson Valley, and around the world. Distilleries from the Hudson Valley and beyond will be sampling their finest Whiskey and spirits, and New York Wineries will have samples from all different varieties of wines with the option to take home bottles of your favorites! The event will also feature vendors for shopping, Craft Beer Hayride, Corn Maze, Farm Market, Bakery, Live Music & Entertainment, Gourmet Food Trucks, and so much more! See the full list of vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more here!

Beer Whiskey & Wine Festival Beer Whiskey & Wine Festival loading...

Beer, Whiskey, & Wine returns to Barton Orchards on Saturday November 4th. Tickets include samples to all Beer, Whiskeys, & Wines onsite plus access to the Vendor Market, Whiskey Corn Maze, Craft Beer Hayride, Farm Market & Bakery, Live Music from Shades and the Carries Zazz Band and so much more. Tickets are on sale now, so you can buy your tickets now at Barton Orchard's website. VIP Tickets will not be available at the door, hence why it is important to grab them now. That, and enter to win a pair of VIP Tickets with the help of The Home of Rock N' Roll!