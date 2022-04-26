Meat Yanked From Shelves, Over 60 Tons of Ground Beef Recalled

You might be thinking ahead to the coming weeks when we bring the grills out and start planning our first BBQs of the year (that's if you haven't already). However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants everyone in the Hudson Valley and nationwide to beware of the latest big recall. This involves beef. Lots of beef. What brands are being pulled?

Food Prices Continue To Rise At Alarming Rate Getty Images loading...

Beef Recall Announcement

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday that 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. According to the notice, Lakeside Refrigerated Services based in Swedesboro, New Jersey issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties, and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef.

The FSIS's Full List of Products

Read the FULL list HERE. The Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a statement concerning the manner:

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Effect products can be found here.

Luckily, there have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled products, according to WBNG. Double-check your refrigerators and freezers before preparing any beef.

Chinnapong Chinnapong loading...

Where's the Beef?

In other news, sometimes people have been known to lie about size. In this case, it has to do with the size of the meat. Fast-food giant Burger King is reportedly facing a class-action lawsuit after consumers claim the chain basically bragged about the size of their Whopper but didn't fully deliver the results. The suit touches upon the nation's current high inflation, and the pressures on consumers' budgets. All this over some damn hamburgers?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CBS says that the plaintiffs are claiming that Burger King made their Whoppers look approximately 35% bigger in its advertising than it is in reality. The suit says that the consumers are seeking monetary damages for anyone who was "deceived" by Burger King's advertising. The lawsuit goes on to say that Burger King "materially overstate(s) the size of its burgers" in advertisements going back to 2017. But while the images of the Whopper may have grown bigger through the years, the "recipe or the amount of beef or ingredients contained in Burger King's Whopper has never changed," the lawsuit claims.

The suit claims that the fast-food chain also overstated the size of other menu items as well.