Become a Mid-Hudson Energy Navigator

Do you want to help people save energy, save money and learn more ways to address climate change? If so, then you just might be interested an a program that the Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County is offering, and it's all online.

Volunteer as an Energy Navigator. As communities around the world are bracing themselves for the impacts of the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19 and the climate crisis that's been with us all along, this is an important time to learn how to make our energy go a long way.

This online ten week training prepares volunteer Energy Navigators to help people in their community to better understand their energy use, lower their energy usage and bills, and switch from fossil fuels to renewables. The focus is on helping low and moderate-income residents, both homeowners and renters, save energy and money.

Classes will be held online via Zoom on Tuesdays from 6PM – 8PM beginning Aug.18 or Wednesdays 10AM -12 beginning Aug.19. For more information and to register, visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: