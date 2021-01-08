Learn How to Stay Warm AND Save Money this Winter

Winter is upon us, and that means the temperatures are falling, the winds are whipping and the heat will be blasting. And blasting heat costs money. Did you know there are ways that you can stay warm at home this winter and not break the bank? It’s true, and you can find out for yourself without even having to leave that warm and cozy house of yours just by virtually attending the Warm Up to Winter Energy Showcase.

The New Paltz Climate Action Coalition, Interfaith Earth Action, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess and Sullivan Counties will present their annual energy expo on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 6PM - 7:30PM. Hear about easy and affordable ways to winterize your home, how to sign up for community solar and save money, and learn about different energy options for your home.

And you don’t have to be a homeowner to attend. In fact, renters are encouraged because there are specific programs just for renters that they can link you to that are vetted and will help you save both money on your bills and will also help the environment.

Participants in this year's energy showcase include Astral Community Solar, NY State Solar Farm, Suncommon, HWS, Rycor, New Beginnings Window and Door, Foamco, Citizens for Local Power, Sustainable Hudson Valley, New Yorkers for Clean Power, Hudson Valley Community Power, Hudson Valley Energy Navigators and others.

The Warm Up to Winter Energy Showcase is online and free, but you must pre-register. For more information, check out the event facebook page.