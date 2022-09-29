Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her.

Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.

The vehicle wasn't being stolen. Instead, it became the playground of a black bear. It's unclear just how the bear got into the black Honda CRV, but that wasn't the car owner's main concern. As you can imagine, all they wanted to do was get the bear out.

The incident happened on Route 28 in the Town of Hurley on September 23. After the driver called 911 two officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation showed up to figure out a way to remove the wild animal.

Officers Johnson and Walraven enlisted the help of the New York State Police to shut down Route 28 while they came up with a plan for safely getting the bear out of the Honda CRV. A barrier was made using police vehicles positioned at the back end of the car, creating a funnel to direct the animal safely to freedom. A rope was attached to the back door, and on the officers' signal, it was opened from a safe distance.

The whole episode was captured on video.

According to the New York State DEC, the animal appeared to be unharmed. However, the Honda CRV was said to have sustained "heavy damage."

Oddly, this isn't the only recent incident of a bear breaking into a local vehicle. Last week a black bear was caught attempting to break into a truck twice. Perhaps it's the same bear who's simply grown tired of walking.

