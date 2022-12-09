Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?
Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023.
ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of their pups is getting ready to suit up for Team Ruff on Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl. Arf writes:
We are so excited to announce that one of our ARF puppies was selected for PUPPY BOWL XIX!! BEA, we are so proud of you and can’t wait to watch on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb 12 at 2p ET/11a PT
Over the next few months leading up to the big Puppy Bowl Game, we'll learn more about the players and the teams. Hopefully, more adoptable Hudson Valley dogs and cats will be featured in the Puppy Bowl 2023.
Bea joins the Captain of the US Men's National Soccer Team Tyler Adams in representing the Hudson Valley nationally. Adams who was born and raised in Wappingers Falls, New York was the youngest captain at the World Cup in Qatar this year. Sadly, the US was knocked out by the Netherlands in the Round of 16.