We Love the Reason Beacon, New York’s Roundhouse is Round

The long history behind one of Beacon, New York's most famous landmarks sheds light on the unique reason for its odd shape.

If you've ever spent time in Beacon, you're most likely familiar with The Roundhouse. The iconic hotel and restaurant have been a big part of the city's recent renaissance, bridging the gap between the history of Beacon and its bright, new future.

The History of the Roundhouse in Beacon, New York

Built in the early 1800s, the Roundhouse building has been home to many different businesses over the past two centuries. Originally built as a textile plant for the Matteawan Manufacturing company, the building was one of the first factories in Beacon.

The impressive structure was also home to the H.N. Swift Machine Shop which is rumored to have been the first manufacturer of lawnmowers in the United States. According to the Beacon Historial Society, the Roundhouse even served as a manufacturing plant for weapons during the Civil War.

The distinctive building with its half-circle shape served as a factory all the way through the late 1970s. Braendly Dye Works was the last company to take advantage of the Roundhouse's water-powered belt system. Because it was built on Fishkill Creek, early engineers were able to harness the power of the falls to turn large turbines inside the factory that generated an endless supply of energy.

Why is the Roundhouse Building in Beacon, New York Round?

On its website, the Roundhouse suggests that the unique shape of its building has something to do with ventilation dating back to its manufacturing days. It turns out, that a 2011 finding by the Beacon Historical Society backs up that claim. According to the group, a 1922 obituary in the Beacon Daily Herald Newspaper is one of the only remaining pieces of evidence that explains the reason for the Roundhouse's design.

An interesting story is told about the old building. It is a perfect oval. It was built that way in order that all the blacksmiths could have their forges placed around the sides in a circle to allow a big draft in the center of the structure.

You can read more about the amazing history of The Roundhouse on the restaurant and hotel's website and a recent Facebook posting from the Beacon Historical Society.

