Many of the big brand names like to experiment when it comes to new flavors, and the holidays are often a huge inspiration. With Thanksgiving not that far off, Baskin-Robbins has announced a new flavor that may interest some, but also potentially repulse some others.

See Also: What is New York State's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

According to Scrape Hero, Baskin Robbins has 288 shops located across New York state. That is second, only to California, in the country.

Turkey and Cranberry Sauce Flavored Ice Cream Comes to New York

Food Beast says that Baskin-Robbins a new Thanksgiving-inspired flavor called Turkey Day Fixin’s. Than ice cream chain describes the new offering as a combination of "autumn spiced sweet potato, honey cornbread pieces, and swirls of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce into delectable ice cream."

Food Beast says that Baskin-Robbins has also brought back their Turkey Cake. which is described as resembling a "roasted turkey fresh from the oven, yet the inside is filled with ice cream cake, the legs are made of sugar cones, and the entire thing is covered in caramel praline glaze."

See Also: New York State Town Named One of America's Top Thanksgiving Fishing Spots

19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 19 places to check out in Upstate New York recommended on social media. Have other places? Text us on our station app. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Worst Christmas/Holiday Songs?

We give you the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time, according to Buzzfeed. At least one of these songs is going to cause you to snap. Of course, these online lists are so subjective. The list here appears to be some of the more recent Christmas hits (or misses).

How about some of the all time worst classics that you hear every year? After all, they pretty much wheel Mariah Carey out from wherever she's hiding by late November every year, and start playing that god damn All I Want for Xmas song every other hour.

Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime is another droning dud that feels like it's never going to end. Funny how the very same man who once wrote classics like Helter Skelter, Yesterday, Let It Be, and Hey Jude gave us this?

But then there's some songs that draw heat that are either too silly or harmless to really take that seriously.

What's you pick for worst of all time?