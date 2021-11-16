Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather to give thanks for what they've got and to enjoy lots of good food. But for some, it may be a day for some tranquil peace and quiet far away from the rat race. For those looking for some good spots to fish, you'll be happy to know one of America's best fishing towns for Thanksgiving is right here in the state of New York. Granted, it's a little bit of a hike from the Hudson Valley, but it's a long weekend for most, so get ready for a road trip.

Fishingbooker has thrown together a list of the 9 best fishing destinations for Thanksgiving, and Oswego, New York made the cut. You've got plenty of bodies of water all around. There's Lake Ontario, the Oswego River, Salmon River, and also Oneida Lake. WETM says that during this time of year, Walleye, Pike, and Bass are your best bets in Oswego. Maybe it won't just be turkey or ham on the menu this year?

According to Fishingbooker, the next closest town on the list to hit up is Plymouth, Massachusetts. Most of the rest are either in the south or out west.

Speaking of travel, this is the time of year when many people drive long distances to see family and relatives. It's also a time of year when there are a lot of accidents on the road. Some of those accidents are related to drunk driving. But could all new vehicles on the roads be equipped with anti-drunk driving technology? This is all part of the massive trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that would call on all automakers to include some sort of technology in all new vehicles according to Yahoo. that The bill would require a new system that would “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.” But how exactly? That's what they'll have five years to figure out.

