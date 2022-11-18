Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie.
The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
There's always been entertainment and plenty of food and beverage vendors. The traditional Celebration of Lights parade is off this year, but a one-of-a-kind event in downtown Poughkeepsie's Little Italy (Dongen Square) set to take place this year.
Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival
While the traditional parade will not be happening this year, a pageantry event called the Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival will take place on Friday, Dec 2 from 6-9pm with food trucks, brass bands, dancers, carolers, a tree lighting, Santa Clause and a fireworks finale!
The event is free and all are welcome.
Recyclables and Renewables Highlighted
The event will be unique in that it will feature a "Renewable Holiday Village" highlighting recyclables and renewables. The storefronts and businesses will display handmade standards, pennants, streamers, and banners, illustrating the diverse known solutions to climate change all in keeping with the customary holiday fare.
Event is made possible with help from Mahoney's, Millanesse, The Derby, Erin O'Neil's, Geodis, Rhinebeck Bank, Efco Baking Co., and CR Properties. Masks are optional. Get more info on this fun, family, holiday event here.