A professor at Bard College's graphic novel is being turned into a series on Netflix and it looks absolutely amazing. You're not going to want to miss this.

There have been several film and television projects shot in the Hudson Valley over the past few years. Just because a show or a movie wasn't filmed in the Hudson Valley doesn't mean it can't have roots here.

Neil Gaiman is an accomplished author. He's the man behind Coraline, American Gods and the groundbreaking DC comic book series, The Sandman.

You may already know who Neil Gaiman is but did you know that he's a also a Professor in the Arts at Bard College?

Even if you're not much of a reader you still may be familiar with Gaiman's work as a few of his literary creations have already been translated from the page to the screen. You have caught American Gods on STARZ, Good Omens on Amazon Prime or even Lucifer on Netflix.

Back in July, it was announced that The Sandman comic book was getting its very own series on Netflix and I've been excited ever since. The comic book was a amazing. It's cerebral, it's dark and unlike most comic book adaptations it isn't overdone.

Not much information was given when the news of the series was broke except for the cast which is star studded. The project features well know actors like Tom Sturridge (Pirate Radio), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille).

Back in July we were able to get a peak behind the scenes but the official trailer just dropped and it looks stunning.

Netflix teases that it's coming soon.

Check it out below.

