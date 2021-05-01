Bad Seed Cider Introduces Outdoor Performance Space

Slowly, but surely, we're starting to see the Hudson Valley come back to life. It was a tough year, but 2021 is starting to look up. Especially because we're seeing a ton of local businesses find their footing.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the small business community of the Hudson Valley hard. When we see a Hudson Valley business add something new to their lineup, we have to share the good news.

Bad Seed Hard Cider, in Highland, has just added a small outdoor performance stage. They shared the good news on Instagram:

Starting Memorial Day Weekend Bad Seed Cider will have live music from 3 PM until 6 PM.

Not only do you get to enjoy live music, but you can take a Taproom tour and learn all about the magic behind what makes Bad Seed Hard Cider so delicious.

Live music and hard cider in the middle of beautiful Ulster County, does it get any better than that? Probably not!

For more on the Bad Seed Hard Cider performance stage, check out their website or visit them on Facebook or Instagram. Bad Seed Cider Company is located at 42 Bailey's Gap Road in Highland and they're open Saturday's from 12 PM until 7 PM and Sunday's 12 PM until 6 PM

Speaking of live music...

Music venues around the Hudson Valley are planning their summer concert schedule. Bethel Woods in Sullivan County has a pretty great lineup. James Taylor, Black Crowes, Steely Dan, Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire, and Chris Stapleton are all scheduled to perform at the former site of Woodstock in 2021.

