Bad Company’s ‘Run with the Pack’

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the third studio album from Bad Company, Run with the Pack.

Run with the Pack was recorded in France in September of 1975, and released on February 21, 1976. The album was the only original Bad Company album not to feature artwork from Hipgnosis as it featured artwork from John Kosh instead.

Run with the Pack peaked at number 4 on the UK charts and number 5 in the United States. Three singles were released from the album, Run with the Pack, Young Blood, and Honey Child.

The tracklisting for Runwith the Pack is:

Live for the Music Simple Man Honey Child Love Me Somebody Run with the Pack Silver, Blue & Gold Young Blood Do Right By Your Woman Sweet Lil' Sister Fade Away

