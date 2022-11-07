For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,

Another Dump Truck Crash in the HV

The Clarkstown Police Department posted video on their Facebook page, that shows a dump truck that overturned at the intersection of Palisades Center Drive and Route 303. The exact cause of the crash Monday in still unknown, though police say that there would be closures and urged motorists to seek alternate routes.

Police say the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

Over 20 Vehicles Involved in Crash

In late October, multiple crashes were reported in the lower Hudson Valley, turning the morning commute into an absolute nightmare. Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.

Huge Crash in Westchester County

The New York State police said in a press release that the tractor-trailer spilled the unknown substance on northbound I-95 near New Rochelle. Though we don't know what it was exactly that leaked, police say the roads were left in "extremely slippery conditions."

From there, officials say 21 cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a number of crashes over the course of a mile.

Police say that seven individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.

