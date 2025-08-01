Why August is the Worst Month to Live in the Hudson Valley

Brace yourself for the worst month of the year. Living in the Hudson Valley in August is a miserable experience.

The Hudson Valley is one of the best places in the world, but in the month of August, the whole region becomes unbearable. I'm not sure why it happens, but the people turn insufferable, businesses lose their minds and the whole vibe turns upside down.

Why August Sucks in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

In our little piece of New York, the only thing that gets us through the long, dark winter is the promise of summer. So what do we do just when summer starts to really set in? We skip over it and go right to fall. On July 30, Joe's Dairy Bar proudly announced the arrival of its new "Fall Flavors". While their new pumpkin pie and caramel apple ice cream flavors look absolutely delicious, I don't know why they can't wait until September to give it a taste. I want to float in the pool and drink lemonade, not curl up in a flannel shirt in front of a fire pit.

Joe's certainly isn't the only culprit. Right now, breweries all over the Hudson Valley are beginning to unveil their Oktoberfest beers, jack-o'-lanterns and costumes have replaced patio furniture in many stores and Spirit Halloween is already opening up in abandoned storefronts across the region.

When several flowerpots in our yard fell victim to the recent heatwave, I went shopping for some replacements. I was horrified to find that the perennials were all gone and replaced with mums, the official flower of fall.

Even kids can't seem to catch a break. Try to walk into any store without being bombarded with "Back to School" deals. Can't we hold off for just a week or two more? They've got almost half of the summer left to enjoy.

Let's Pledge to Enjoy The Last Month of Summer

I get it. Fall is when the Hudson Valley really shines. Spectacular foliage, cider donuts, pick-your-own apples and pumpkin spice coffee are all awesome. But we've got September, October and November to enjoy all of those wonderful things. July and August are made for summer fun.

I know that overgrown weeds, spiderwebs, and a population explosion of insects can make August in the Hudson Valley seem like a drag, but can't we at least try to enjoy it while the weather is warm and there's no forecast for snow? Stop by the ice cream stand before it closes for the season, hit the waterpark before it runs dry and lounge by the pool before it fills up with leaves and snow. I promise there will be plenty of time for pumpkin pie, flannel shirts and hayrides starting in September, but right now let's spend August soaking up summer before it's gone for good.

