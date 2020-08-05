Audio Surfaces of Meatloaf at The Chance Circa 1988
Audio has surfaced of Meatloaf performing at The Chance in Poughkeepsie on February 19, 1988.
This week audio was uploaded to YouTube of vintage Meatloaf performing at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie on February 19, 1988. A quick Google search provided some confirmation of the concert.
According to Setlist.FM, Meatloaf was on his Lost Boys and Golden Girls Tour and did in fact make a stop in Poughkeepsie on February 19, 1988. Obviously, in 1988, people didn't have smartphones, so there is no video footage of the show, just audio.
The setlist for the show included:
- Blind Before I Stop
- Out of the Frying Pan
- You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)
- Masculine
- All Revved Up With No Place to Go
- Bad For Good
- Paradise by the Dashboard Light
- Two Out of Three Ain't Bad
- Bat Out of Hell
- Rock 'n' Roll Medley