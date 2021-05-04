Attention: CBD Products Will NOT Get You High

Today I’m going to do a favor for all those people that refuse to even try CBD products for pain or anxiety or whatever. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard the words, “I can’t do that because I’m not into pot”. Just so you know, CBD doesn’t contain THC, which is what gets you high. Or at least the amount of THC is so tiny that you’d never feel it. The law does not allow CBD products to contain any more than 0.3% of THC.

CBD has been great for me when it comes to dealing with anxiety, and it’s been helpful for my guitar player boyfriend who sometimes suffers from hand pain. If you’ve got pain, anxiety or insomnia, CBD products might work for you. And they might not, but it literally won’t hurt you to try. The worst that will happen to you is… nothing. The best that will happen is that it will make you feel better. And I promise that you will not get high.

We’ve got several places right here in the Hudson valley where you can get CBD and hemp products. Hempire State Growers in Milton, Hempability in Hyde Park, The Leaf in Beacon, and Your CBD Store in Kingston, to name just a few.

If you’ve been thinking that CBD products could be of help to you or someone you know, give it a shot. It’s totally legal, it’s easy to get, and it will NOT, I repeat, it will NOT get you high.

