Astor Services Expands Health Services to Sullivan & Rockland Counties

Astor Services has been serving communities in New York for 70 years. They are looking to expand their services to more families throughout the Hudson Valley.

Astor Services Extends Mental and Behavioral Health Services to Sullivan and Rockland Counties

In an effort to meet the increasing mental health needs in communities across New York State, Astor Services recently announced an expansion into Rockland and Sullivan counties. The nonprofit organization, which has a 70-year footprint in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx, has opened an Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Rockland County, and numerous counseling centers and school-based programs throughout Sullivan County. This news comes on the heels of Astor Services adding an Adult Care Management program early last year for Dutchess, Ulster and Orange County residents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astor Services (@astorservices)

Yvette Bairan, CEO of Astor Services, said,

“Astor Services continuously assesses the needs of the communities we serve and remains committed to ensuring the spectrum of services we provide responds directly to those needs in a way that further strengthens families and communities.”

About the Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

Astor Services received start-up funds from the New York State Office of Mental Health and Crisis & Hospital Diversion Programming to create the new PHP in Rockland County at the BOCES site at 131 N Midland Ave, Nyack, New York (at BOCES BERC Campus). The program is modeled after Astor’s existing PHP in Poughkeepsie, New York, which provides short-term intensive therapeutic treatment to youth 11 – 18 years old who are struggling at home, at school or in the community. The programs primarily use an evidence-based treatment model, Dialectic Behavioral Therapy (DBT), which has been shown to be effective for people of all ages.

Get our free mobile app

The PHP can support a youth and their family at any point in their mental health and/or substance use treatment, whether it is their first time participating in services or they are transitioning from another program. The program helps youth learn to safely manage their emotions to prevent out-of-home placement to psychiatric hospitals and other residential programs.

About the Counseling Centers and School-Based Programs

In Sullivan County, Astor will be opening a counseling center at the Family Services building in Liberty this summer. In addition, Astor is in conversations with the school districts throughout Sullivan County about school-based behavioral health services.

To learn more about any of these services, or to access support, email HudsonValleyReferrals@astorservices.org.

About Astor Services

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astor Services (@astorservices)

For 70 years, since 1953, Astor Services provides essential supports, tools and high quality, comprehensive behavioral health, and educational services to engage, empower and strengthen children, adults and families in all communities. Astor serves more than 9,000 children and families annually in more than 70 locations in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx. Our services reach children and families living at or below the poverty line. Astor’s range of services include: Early Childhood Programs and Community-Based Behavioral Health and Prevention Services. To learn more about Astor’s programs and services, visit, www.astorservices.org.

10th Annual Mental Health Awareness Fair and Flash Mob A resource fair took place on the 1st floor of the Buffalo Central Library that featured tabling from youth and adult resources, local providers, and wellness opportunities., along with Music & Dancing, Participatory Games & Raffles, Activities, and Workshops to celebrate the strengths in the community and raising awareness about mental health and community needs.





$25 Million Astor-Delano Mansion for Sale Check out the massive riverside property in Dutchess County