Pair of Assaults’ at Westchester County Gas Stations Result in Multiple Arrests

As the expression goes, 'there must be something in the water' and I don't mean that in a good way, because things have been absolutely crazy over the last couple of weeks in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle. Law enforcement has been required at various different incidents in the last couple weeks across the city, with multiple arrests made as a result.

Even simple stops at the gas station have not been so simple as not one but two separate assaults have occurred at separate gas stations in the city. Both incidents started as altercations that escalated to violence resulting in injury.

New Rochelle Gas Station Assault Number 1

The first of these gas station assaults occurred back on Saturday, March 15, 2025. According to the press release issued by New Rochelle Police, at approximately 6:30pm officers responded to calls for a "physical dispute" at the gas station located at the intersection of North Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were directed to a gray Subaru that was attempting to leave the scene. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and encountered the vehicles driver who was visibly suffering from a significant injury to the head.

EMS officials were called to the scene and would proceeded to transport the victim to a local hospital for treatment. As officers remained on the scene and continued their investigation, they encountered the other party involved in the altercation. That other party was identified as 60-year old New Rochelle resident, Chesterfield Bowen.

The release states that the unidentified victim in the altercation was "struck in the head with a metal object" in the dispute. Bowen was then taken into custody without further incident. Things would escalate again though when "family and friends" of the victim arrived on the scene. The victim's son, identified as 31-year old Calvin Holder, would also be arrested after officers witnessed him breaking the side mirror of Bowen's vehicle.

Following the arrests, Bowen was charged with the felony crime of Assault in the First Degree, while Holder was arrested and charged for the felony of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

New Rochelle Gas Station Assault Number 2

The second of these gas station assaults occurred earlier this week on Monday, March 24, 2025. New Rochelle Police were alerted to this incident at approximately 3:25am and proceeded to respond to the gas station location at the intersection of Main Street and Woodland Avenue.

Much like the previous incident, an altercation ensued when the 27-year old, unidentified male victim encountered two other men entering the gas station. According to the press release, the victim stated he had been walking home from the Drake Main Café when he encountered the men at the station.

A verbal altercation began between the parties and escalated to violence. One of the male suspects armed with a scalpel slashed the victim across the face, causing a severe laceration. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, which included receiving stitches.

Detectives would arrive on the scene later and quickly developed leads to finding the suspects vehicle. Through utilizing the resources of the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center (RTC), police were able to track and locate the vehicle later that morning.

Police would then arrest their primary suspect, the one believed to have done the slashing and took him into police custody without incident. That suspect was identified as 29-year old, Tyreek Brown of the Bronx. Brown was charged with the felony crime of Assault in the 2nd Degree, meanwhile police are still working to determine what the other suspects role in the incident was, if he even had one at all.

Anyone with additional information on either of these criminal incidents is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department. That can be done by calling New Rochelle Police at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

