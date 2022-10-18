Is the customer really always right? In this case, probably not. Police say a man set a restaurant in New York on fire, over what the suspect claims, was the wrong order. According to prosecutors and footage obtained by The New York Post, the angry customer returned the following morning and set the eatery on fire by pouring gasoline on the building.

Chicken Order

The Post says that the man had asked for an order of chicken biryani from Ittadi Garden and Grill October 1, though he later told police that they gave him the wrong order. However, an employee from the establishment told the Post that they did indeed give him what he had wanted, only for him to throw it back at them in disgust.

According to his criminal complaint, the suspect told authorities that “I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out.". The surveillance video of the incident shows the bumbling suspect throwing gasoline onto the building in an attempt to "burn it up", though in the ensuing flame ended up burning his shoes.

The post says that officials arrested the suspect October 14 after an investigation, only for him to be out on supervised release the following day.

New York Man Accused of Smashing Up Restaurant Over Lack of Pants

Is it so much to ask to keep your pants on in public? It allegedly was for one brazen customer, and now the owner and employees of a restaurant in New York are left having to pick up after this man's angry tirade. The incident happened back in June and the shocking encounter was all captured on surveillance video, according to the New York Post.

The owner of the restaurant says this is not the first time they've had problems with this no pants wearing troublemaker.

No Pants, NO Service!

The Post says the suspect was asked to leave the 4 Choices & A Soup earlier that day for not wearing any pants. Employees say that while he is a regular at the establishment in Flushing, he has caused problems before. The owner told the Post that they've caught him urinating in front of the store, and he was even spotted with absolutely no clothes on one day.

But after being asked to leave the restaurant, the suspect had other plans in mind.

The Post says the same man allegedly returned that afternoon with a hammer and proceeded to smash every glass window, glass door, and areas near the food as possible. The owner says the man is not mentally well and that they thought he may have been off his meds this particular day.