A Hudson Valley man is facing charges after police say he used his electric scooter in an unsafe manner at the Ulster County Fair.

The county fair is full of some amazing attractions like racing pigs, tractor pulls and fireworks, but some fairgoers were treated to a show that was not on the events calendar.

Officers from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office say they were patrolling the fairgrounds in the Town of New Paltz on August 1. At around 8pm police say they witnessed a man doing tricks on a scooter. It's unclear exactly what type of scooter it was, but police described it as a "motorized scooter."

According to a release from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old man was seen doing a "burn out" on his motorized scooter in the roadway at the fairgrounds. When police went to investigate they say the suspect "took off and almost struck a large group of adults and children actively walking in the crosswalk."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police say that they pursued the scooter rider and were able to track the man down a short distance away from the incident and took him into custody. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the man, but indicated that he was from Wallkill.

The scooter rider was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, which is a misdemeanor. He was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Paltz Court. No one was injured in the incident.

Tour the Haunted Huguenot Street in Ulster County, NY The Haunted History Trail of New York has much to offer to those who dare to travel on it. Here is one of the creepiest streets in Ulster County, NY.