Arrest Made in Accord Hit-and-Run Accident

State Police have made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred on January 2 in the Town of Accord.

On January 2, at approximately 2:20 p.m. state police responded to Whitfield Avenue in Accord for a reported car versus pedestrian hit-and-run. Upon arrival, troopers observed an unconscious man, identified as George Barley, 62, of Accord, laying about eight feet from the shoulder of the roadway. Barley appeared to be suffering from head and leg injuries. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center by helicopter.

The initial investigation revealed that Barley was walking with a friend when she observed a gray sedan driving south on Whitfield Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck her husband and continued to travel south. The vehicle would have had front-end damage.

Police asked the public for assistance in identifying who the driver struck Barley and fled the scene, and it seems to have worked, as they did make an arrest.

On January 12, State Police arrested Brysen R. Tota, 24, of the City of Kingston in connection to the hit-and-run accident involving George Barley. Through their investigation, troopers learned that Tota was driving a gray Audi A4 on January 2, when he struck Barley and fled the scene.

Tota was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, assault, and aggravated unlicensed operator. Tota was arraigned in front of the Town Justice and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.