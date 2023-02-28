Are These Cities Across New York Among the Country’s Happiest?

You may sometimes associate New York with the high cost of living, crowds, and overall poor state of mind. After all, New York has earned a but of a reputation for being a bit rude. But is it all true? A new study has weighed the country's mental state of health by category, and some of the conclusions may surprise you.

The Data

The website WalletHub compared 182 of the country's largest cities across three key dimensions: 1) emotional and physical well-being, 2) income and employment and 3) community and environment. One city in the lower Hudson Valley actually ranked quite high in the recent findings.

Lower Hudson Valley City Ranks High

WalletHub found that Yonkers is the 18th happiest place in America overall. The news may shock some, though Yonkers ranked well when it came to emotional and physical well being and community.

New York City, which other studies have ranked as one of the country's unhappiest cities, actually placed 57th in WalletHub's latest numbers. Rochester was 102th, and Buffalo 121st.

The Study

WalletHub ranked the country's safest places to live for 2022. The website compared 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state Three key dimensions were measured to determine their data; home & community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial security.

What Hudson Valley City is Considered the Safest?

When you think of Yonkers, a number of images may come to mind. One of America's safest cities may not be the first thing that you think of when you hear about Yonkers, though this new study may say otherwise. In fact, WalletHub concluded that Yonkers is the 6th safest city in the U.S.

Home and community safety were big factors, as Yonkers ranked 3rd in the country in that metric.