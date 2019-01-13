Some have complained the winter has been too mild so far. Well if that's the case, you're going to like what's ahead for weather here in the Hudson Valley this week. Some are even saying we could see significant snow this coming Saturday and Sunday?

Monday will be cold with highs in the lower 30s and lows in the mid 10s. Tuesday and Wednesday might end up being the warmest we'll get this week, with highs in the uppers 30s to lower 40s, and lows around 20.

Then, another polar blast will hit the area with highs only in the 20s and lows down into the 10s by Thursday.

This coming weekend is up in the air, as some meteorologists are watching the potential for a significant snow event. This is where it gets tricky, as the you hear all about the numerous weather models that attempt to coordinate the forecast a week away. It does appear that a low pressure area will move through the Northeast, though the exact path is still unknown. Some are saying the system could stay west of the Hudson Valley, brining lighter snow and sleet, whiles others are saying the area could experience anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow. Yikes!

This is still a ways off, so there's always a large margin for error. We've heard this the last few weeks, only to see the snow stay south of the region. Of course, it's winter in the northeast, so there's pretty much always the potential for snow. It just happens.