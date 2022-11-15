Joey Belladonna is set to perform Journey hits in Poughkeepsie in December.

From the who ever thought file comes the announcement of a show that has piqued my interest.

Anthrax just recently announced a 40th-anniversary tour with Black Label Society and Exodus that will make a lot of 80's metalheads happy when it kicks off in January 2023.

Area dates for the Anthrax 40th-anniversary tour include Montclair, NJ on January 31 and Uncasville, CT on February 3. Anthrax formed out of NYC in 1981 and is considered to be one of the leaders of the 1980s thrash metal scene and they are one of the “Big Four” along with Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer. The band’s classic lineup consisted of singer Joey Belladonna, lead guitarist Dan Spitz, rhythm guitarist Scott Ian, bassist Frank Bello, and drummer Charlie Benante.

Anthrax has sold over 10 million records worldwide. I've had the chance to see Anthrax many times in concert over the years including the awesome Big Four Concert at Yankee Stadium back in 2011 along with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth. Joey Belladonna and Anthrax always deliver for their fans in concert. I've also seen Joey Belladonna perform solo shows many times performing the music of Anthrax, but this will be a totally different.

Get our free mobile app

Beyond Frontiers Journey Tribute Featuring Joey Belladonna

Beyond Frontiers is a brand new Journey tribute band that will be making its debut in December with a few shows lined up before Anthrax gears up for their 40th-anniversary tour. Beyond Frontiers with Joey Belladonna will perform at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 pm.

It may come as a surprise seeing heavy metal legend Joe Belladonna belting out Journey hits, but he is no stranger to performing these songs as he has performed them in various cover projects outside of Anthrax for years. If you wanna hear how Joey Belladonna sounds performing Journey songs with his new tribute band Beyond Frontiers, you can check out a promo video below.

Get more info and tickets at The Chance website here.