Ann Wilson Of Heart To Perform at ‘The Egg’ In Albany August 29th; Enter To Win

Rock n Roll's leading lady comes to New York State! Ann Wilson will be performing on August 29th at the Hart Theatre in the Egg in Albany, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to see her.

attachment-image (6) loading...

Ann Wilson, known as the front-runner of the band Heart, has been captivating audiences for almost five decades. Her electrifying voice has earned her a place in music history, helping her band sell more than 35 million records worldwide, earning her a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Some of the greatest songs she's written include “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man”.

Tickets are now available, but we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ann Wilson perform at the Hart Theatre in the Egg in Albany on August 29th. Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.