Firefighters in New York Rescue Dog Out of 12-Foot Cesspool

When you think of a cesspool, who may think of an underground storage tank or a part of your area who may want to avoid.

But you wouldn't want to imagine being stuck in one. One poor dog in New York had somehow managed to fall down 12 feet down into a cesspool, and was tapped underground. There was no word ho long the canine had been down there. However, firefighters would soon there to save the day.

Firefighters Save Dog

ABC says that Duke, black lab-French bulldog mix had fallen into the cesspool though a manhole sometime Wednesday. ABC says that when firefighters arrived, Duke was "partially in water and clinging to a ladder".UPI says that the Melville Volunteer Fire Department called in help from the Huntington Manor Fire Department and the Suffolk County Emergency Services Unit.

Offcials say the emergency services used a rescue tripod and an animal snare to lasso Duke and pull him out to safety. ABC says Duke was taken to the vet and is in good condition. The Melville Fire Department says that Duke..."was wet, dirty and afraid but uninjured and was escorted with family members to a local veterinarian for further evaluation."

Horse Rescue in New York

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool.

That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home back in March after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. It was a team effort between agencies to free the 3-year-old horse, however, they were luckily able to lead the horse safely up through the shallow end of the pool to freedom.

The New York Post says the horse got stuck in the backyard pool at her owners' house and was entangled in the pool cover. Suffolk County Police said on their Facebook page, that Fifth Precinct police officers, Emergency Service Section officers, and members of the Bohemia Fire Department assisted in rescuing the horse. The horse was not injured.

Once the horse was rescued, officials even posed for a picture:

Suffolk County Police Dept. Facebook Suffolk County Police Dept. Facebook loading...