Brand-New Delicious Cider Available at Angry Orchard in Walden

Cheers...there's a special meaning behind the new drink. One of the first places I went to in the Hudson Valley was the Angry Orchard Cider House located right in Walden. Not only did they have amazing cider, but the location was stunning. According to their Facebook page, they have released a new cider ( add it to your drinking rotation) and it's honoring a special group of people.

What new cider is available on draft and in cans at Angry Orchard in Walden, NY?

Cheers to all of the strong women out there in world. For the time ever, Angry Orchard created an International Women's Month cider. Yum, Yum and more yum. The inspiration for the cider also came from Lillith's fairytale and it's called First Eve.I have to admit the can looks pretty awesome and the purple color is a very nice touch. The cider is available on draft there and in cans to-go at the cider house.

Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden is a great place to visit and it should definitely be on your list of places to check out when they weather gets nicer.They also have other flavors of cider to try so there really is something for everyone there. If you do go and try the new cider please let us know what it tastes like and if you enjoy it on the station app. I can only imagine how delicious it must taste.

