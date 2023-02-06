Andrew Cuomo Boat Hunting After Making Millions Off of COVID Book

The disgraced ex-governor likes motorboating? Who knew?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was so much that we didn't know. It seemed like the officials in charge were almost as much in the dark as we were. None of us had been through anything like it. New York City was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America and Andrew Cuomo was calling the shots. He first appeared to navigate the state through the pandemic with both common sense and confidence. His daily briefings kept New Yorkers informed and he quickly gained national attention. He even won an Emmy Award for those videos.

Things only got worse for New York residents and business owners during the pandemic pause that seemed to drag on longer than originally expected.

Cuomo found himself in the middle of some controversy from his critics when it was discovered that he had signed a multi-million dollar book deal based on how he guided the state through the coronavirus. It felt like Cuomo was profiting off the pandemic while many suffered.

Andrew Cuomo eventually stepped down as Governor of New York after allegations of misconduct. Cuomo has been out of the spotlight for years now but he found himself under criticism yet again.