An Open Letter to Unhappy Hudson Valley Holiday Shoppers

I know it's the day before Thanksgiving and things are probably feeling a little rushed.

I know there also might be that added pressure of having the family back together for the first time in a few years.

I know the holiday season can be stressful as a whole.

However, what I don't know, is why everyone I bumped into today while running a few errands seemed to have an attitude or be in the worst mood ever.

I said it on the air during my show earlier today, it wasn't the best decision I've ever had to wait until the day before Thanksgiving to run a few errands, one of them being a quick trip to the grocery store to grab a few last minute things for turkey day prep. I did expect the stores to be crowded, long lines at the register, maybe some empty spots on shelves, but what I didn't expect was angry people, very angry people.

When I stopped into the store this afternoon after work, I had a list with 5 simple things on it, didn't even get a cart, that's how quickly I had planned on getting in and out of the grocery store. The first person I encountered was near the cheeses, when we both reached for a block of cheddar and she made a comment about me 'waiting my turn' - noted, sorry.

The second person was in the canned veggie section where I was grabbing some corn and apparently wasn't moving fast enough, so I heard some huffing and puffing, followed by an 'excuse me' with a little bit of a 'tude - again, sorry.

The final straw was later on today when my daughter and I ran out to grab a few extra strands of lights for our pre-lit tree that turned out to be only 1/3 lit after we put it up. As I was waiting in line to pay, the people behind me were complaining about people 'already clogging up the line buying Christmas crap' - bah humbug, not even worth a sorry for you.

On the eve of giving thanks, I was not in the most thankful mood, whatsoever.

As we head into the holiday season i'd just like to put a simple ask out there - be patient, be kind, and maybe even be willing to give a stranger a smile, you never know what it might do for their day....

The Importance of Savoring the Best Moments of the Day Daily Moments Worth Savoring