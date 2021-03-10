An Old Favorite Returns To Hudson Valley Taco Bells

A lot of fast food establishments have been tinkering with their menus the past year, as many franchises adjust to new procedure amid the pandemic. This has lead to some popular items disappearing from menus, much to some customers chagrin. However, it's also marked the return of some long-gone favorites. Taco Bell announced that an old favorite menu item will return to stores nationwide Thursday, but only for a limited time.

CNN is reporting that the Quesalupa will make its comeback to Taco Bells everywhere. If you don't remember the Quesalupa, it's basically a quesadilla with a chalupa all stuffed together and combined into a double shell mess of a meal, that will be available for $2.99. It will come in both beef and vegetarian versions. This will be the first time since 2016 that the Quesalupa will appear on menus everywhere.

This isn't the only change coming to the fast food giant's menus. Taco Bell does chicken sandwiches now? CNBC is reporting that the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos will come inside a flatbread with chicken and chipotle sauce for $2.49 each. It's basically a chicken sandwich but just no bun. There is also a spicy version with jalapenos that you can choose from as well. Taco Bell restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina will see the chicken sandwiches March 11. CNN says a nationwide roll out will come later this year.

Also, in January, the chain announced that they plan on bringing back both their popular SpicyPotato Soft Tacos and the Fiesta Potatoes to their restaurants in the Hudson Valley, and the rest of the country. This comes after many customers complained about the potato tacos being removed from menus in 2020. How much to people love these potato tacos? One guy from Missouri was so hard up for these things that he bought a few of the last remaining ones, froze them, and put them up for sale Facebook Marketplace as a three pack for $200.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America