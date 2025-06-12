Offcials say a vehicle struck a horse-drawn carriage in New York state Wednesday afternoon. The collision lead to three Amish residents, two of which being small children, being ejected from the buggy, says a state police report.

Since Amish do not use cars or trucks, residents from their settlements travel in horse drawn buggies to get to where they have to go. Unfortunately, this can cause a traffic problem, as both the carriages and much faster modern vehicles have to share narrow, backcountry roads across areas of Upstate New York.

Amish Buggy Struck By Vehicle in New York State Leading to Injuries

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 11, at 3:46 p.m. troopers responded to County Route 3 in the town of Clayton for a vehicle collision.

Troopers say that an Investigation revealed that a 2023 Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on Route 3 when it struck a horse drawn buggy that was also traveling westbound on the same road.

The 27-year-old operator and two passengers of the horse drawn buggy were ejected after being struck, says troopers. New York State Police say that the driver of Challenger has been identified as a 58-year-old from LaFargeville, NewYork.

All three people on the horse drawn buggy were treated by EMS on scene and transported to the hospital. Two of those victims, a five year old and a four year old were then transferred to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with serious but non life threatening head injuries.

See Also: Vehicle Hits yet Another Amish Carriage in New York State, Ejecting Passengers

Unfortunately, the horse was seriously injured and treated and removed by a veterinarian on scene, says New York State Police.

The crash remains under investigation and offcials say that charges are pending.