Update: The storm appears to be tracking north, meaning more snow could fall on the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE for updated snow totals.

Forecasters warn the Hudson Valley could be in store of a significant snowstorm early next week.

As of this writing, The Weather Channel predicts Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties will see 4 to 8 inches of snow on Monday with the chance of around 1 more inch of snow on Tuesday.

Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties are expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow on Monday with close to 1 more inch of snow on Tuesday, according to The Weather Channel Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

"There is the potential for a coastal storm to bring 6 or more inches of snow to the area late Sunday night into Tuesday. Additionally, strong northeast winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be possible. At this time, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty with the low track and timing to be specific with details," the National Weather Service states in its Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was also issued for Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"A slow-moving coastal storm system approaching from the south may bring accumulating snowfall to parts of the region early next week. Stay tuned for further updates," the National Weather Service states in its Hazardous Weather Outlook for Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to make snowfall predictions but in its detailed five-day forecast writes "Snow likely... possibly heavy at times," for Monday and "Snow likely... tapering off late in the day," for Tuesday.

