Allegiant Continues $29 One-Way Fares From Albany Into August

Ok... You might want to throw things at your computer screen I share some really low airfares to places that have a few more Covid cases than the Hudson Valley does, right now. But these are super low fares. Just a heads up, these are fares that leave from Albany airport.

Yes, I love Stewart, but every once in a while you might need to change things up a bit, including heading to Albany for some ridiculously inexpensive airfares.

We last shared some inexpensive fares out of Albany with you om June 25, 2020, but Allegiant just announced that they will be extending these offers on select flights through August.

What states have been added to the NYS list of places you need to mandatory quarantine when you return home after visiting? Click here for the list.

Allegiant Airlines really want you to get you in their planes this summer and they are making sure to set you up with fares that make it super hard to resist. The fares listed below are good while 'supplies last' so to speak, there are limited seats available at those inexpensive amounts. You also have the option of canceling your flights within 24-hours of booking and have the option of changing your flights if you book them during the "Covid Crisis."

That being said, here's what we are looking at for fares from Albany:

Orlando/Sanford, FL, from $29 each way

Fort Meyers/Punta Gorda, FL from $33, each way

Tampa/St Pete FL, from $43 each way

Myrtle Beach, SC from $45 each way

If you have not utilized Albany airport as an option recently, go ahead and re-think about that. It is super easy to get in and out of traffic wise and long term economy parking there is super affordable, plus you can pay for that parking with your E-ZPass.

Interested in hotel and airfare? Allegiant also has a few new vacation packages, (use this link and then click on the 'Vacation Deals' tab to see those offers) also with airfare and hotel options out of Stewart Newburgh. The discounts, this time around include travel to the following cities, the dates that are shown below are for travel in August of 2020:

If you are thinking about heading to Orlando/Sanford fares, there has been not yet been an official date as to when the theme parks are going to reopen. For the latest info on the reopening of DisneyWorld, click here. The Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom Park are set to open their doors Saturday, July 11, 2020. EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studio are expected to reopen on July 15, 2020. The Disney Springs shopping and dining district already reopened on May 20, 2020 with Covid rules in place to include mask wearing, social distancing, and reduced capacity.

Which one of these locations would you like to go to and what would you like to do when you get there? Is your favorite vacation where you get to take in the sites? How about heading to the beach? Or is your best vacation one that involves a Florida theme park? Are you a golfer who likes to golf in Hilton Head? What is your dream vacation?

Looking to find more destinations that Allegiant has deals for? They also fly out of Stewart Newburgh with fares the same time as above ranging $45-$56 and Newark $35-$42.

