Where You Can Fly From NY for Under $80 Right Now

JetBlue still feels we should be 'taking to the skies' and to make sure we have enough reason and encouragement, they are launching their 2021 Big Winter Sale, click here for the details on last years sale.

So, where can you go and for how much? Just a quick reminder that at this time, JetBlue is not flying into or out of Stewart Newburgh. However, they are offering flights out of Kennedy in NYC (JFK), White Plains (HPN) and Albany, (ALB). The floowoing fares will all start at one of those airports. If you are looking to check out the entire list of places that JetBlue is currently having fare deals, to, click here.

Are there some stipulations? Of course there is. Here's what I was able to garner from the small print. The fares can be purchased through 1/12/2021 for flights that will take place "1/16–6/17/21 (Excl. Fri & Sun travel). Blackout dates: 2/11–2/20 & 3/25–4/24.

If you decide to change your plans, you can do it before you fly or by 2/28/21, whichever is first, and you will not be charged a change fee or cancellation fee. Does that mean you are elegible to get your money back? Right now, most airlines are holding the funds to be used toward a future book, where you will need to pay the difference in the amount you have versus the amount they are wanting to charge you for the new flight to take place at some point in the future. Also, if you need to speak with a person to book these flights, it will cost you an additional $25 per ticket. All that being said, if you do get to 'get away' enjoy and stay healthy.

Here we go:

From White Plains to:

Fort Lauderdale, flights from $69 one-way

Fort Myers (RSW), flights from $69 one-way

Nantucket, MA (ACK), flights from $69 one-way

Orlando, FL (MCO), flights from $69 one-way

Tampa, FL (TPA), flights from $69 one-way

West Palm Beach, flights from $69 one-way

From Albany, to:

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), flights from $79 one-way

Orlando, FL (MCO), flights from $79 one-way

From New York's Kennedy (JFK) to: