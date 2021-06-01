Ok, you are thinking about getting out of Dodge, also known as the Hudson Valley at some point this summer, right? How about heading south for a few days between July and September of 2021? Would that help to bring a smile to your face? A little trip away? Allegiant is hoping that you can help them fill a few seats, and they are sweetening the deal to do it.

Just a heads up, at this point (6/1/2021) masks or face coverings are still required in airport terminals and onboard planes. But for this low of a fare, could you wear the mask?

The sale that is going on is for bookings placed by June 3, 2021 at 3 AM. Not all of these fares are available for every flight, but if you can be flexible with your dates, you always will have the upper hand in any airline fare war. The fares below are via Allegiants, website.

Savannah/Hilton Head, GA, from $46

Myrtle Beach, SC, from $62

Orlando/Sanford, FL, from $67

Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, FL, from $75

Tampa/St Petersburg, FL, From $75

I have a friend who takes Allegiant from Punta Gorda to Stewart/Newburgh when she comes to visit me. Let me describe her this way, she has more "Champagne Tastes." if that makes any sense. She told me that there are no frills, and she has to pay an additional fee for her bag, and to get on the plane early, but each and every time she takes the flight she remarks at "How easy it is" for her because it is so close, both at her starting place and to my home. If you knew my friend, you would know that this translates to high praise.

Where would you like to go for a quick summer trip? JetBlue is also offering specials out of the NYC airports, and so is Southwest. Tip, when you are searching you can put in NYC as the airport code and the search will usually show you fares for LaGuardia, LGA, Kennedy, JFK and Newark, EWR. Remember too, when you are looking for travel bargains, that White Plains airport (HPN) sometimes can come through with a surprisingly great rate, even though you will need to park off-site, or Albany (ALB) can come through with some deals and they have great long-term parking.

So, where are you going to go?

