Authorities suggest staying far away from a man asking for cash in parking lots across the Hudson Valley.

You may remember we told you a few years ago about a person who appeared to be playing the violin in front of supermarkets and shopping centers while soliciting cash. Experts said at the time that the practice was associated with a ring of scammers who were up to no good.

Now the violin players are back and people are once again handing over their hard-earned money unaware of the alleged scam that is taking place.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

This time, one of the "violinists" is employing the help of a young child and woman. The same player has been spotted in front of the Shop Rite supermarkets on Route 9 in Fishkill and at the Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie.

A sign posted by the solicitor is almost word-for-word the same as the one used last time when we warned you about the potential scam. They both start with the line "Please I need help" and then go on to explain how they and their children need money for bills. The speaker used by the "violinist" in 2021 is also the exact same model as the one currently used by the solicitor that's been spotted in Dutchess County.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

After watching the supposed violinist for just a few moments, we noticed that he did not appear to actually be playing the instrument. The movements were inconsistent with the music that was coming out of the speaker, suggesting that he was just miming the movements to a prerecorded track.

The scam is one that has been playing out across the country for years. There are reports from almost every state of the exact same scam.

Authorities warn that these alleged scammers should be avoided. Safety experts do not suggest attempting to confront them or challenge their musical abilities.

It's important to remember that there are services available for people who need assistance paying their bills. If you're really interested in helping people in need, experts suggest donating to a trusted charity or non-profit organization. That way, you can be guaranteed that your money will be put to good use for people who need it.

