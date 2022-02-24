Alleged Prostitution At Hudson Valley Spa, New York Women Cuffed

Two New York City women were arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged prostitution at a Hudson Valley beauty spa.

Police in Orange County arrested two women from Queens for alleged prostitution at a local massage parlor. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department executed a search warrant at the Body Beauty Spa located at 95 Maher Lane in Harriman.

The 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley The staffs at these Hudson Valley stores are a pleasure to encounter. If you're looking for a pleasant shopping experience, be sure to visit these businesses that happen to have the friendliest employees in the Hudson Valley.

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿

Police say the search warrant was executed following a two-month investigation, with the help of the Orange County Drug Task Force.

The investigation began after authorities received complaints of alleged illegal activity at the spa.

Police were told the spa was offering sexual contact in exchange for money and operating without a license, officials say.

Two females were arrested.

Shao Fang Huang, 54, of Flushing

Jin Wang, 54, of Flushing.

Both were charged with unauthorized practice of the profession, a felony under the New York State Education Law.

Huang was also charged with prostitution.

Body Beauty Spa has been closed by the Woodbury Building Department.

After being processed both were released on appearance tickets. Both are due to appear in Town of Woodbury Court at a later date.