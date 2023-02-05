Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad

This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something.

We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.

And Silverstone is playing Cher once again — for the first time in decades — in a Ratuken ad that will premiere during the Super Bowl. You can view the teaser below:

When Silverstone was asked by Variety about why she agreed to reprise her role, she had the following to say:

Rakuten came to me with this idea, and I thought it was really clever, When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this recognition app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping.

She also explained that unfortunately, there were never any real plans to do a sequel to Clueless.

Amy Heckerling never wanted to do ‘Clueless 2.’ She got asked so many times and she just refused. She just felt like there’s magic in what we did. So I don’t know why or how that works… You can have the most incredible cast, the most incredible script, the most incredible director and still those movies don’t work sometimes. So when it does, it’s really special.

Watch for the full Clueless spot during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.