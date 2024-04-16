Alice at The Palace This Summer in Albany, NY

Alice Cooper adds Albany date to Summer 2024 Too Close For Comfort tour.

Alice Cooper is considered by many to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. The original Alice Cooper Group broke onto the scene in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” from the album Love It to Death, followed by the single “School’s Out”. The band reached its commercial peak with the album Billion Dollar Babies in 1973.

A successful solo career would begin with the release of the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare. Cooper has sold over 50 million records over his career. The original Alice Cooper Group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

I must have seen Alice Cooper at least a dozen times over the years. Got to meet him backstage at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, now known as the MJN Convention Center, in Poughkeepsie some years ago and also at one of his numerous Palace Theatre shows in recent years. I've also interviewed the rock legend numerous times. Easily, one of the nicest guys in rock n roll.

Tigman with Alice Cooper backstage at Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Alice at The Palace

It seems like for the most part, it's pretty much become an annual tradition for Alice to visit to The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY whenever possible.. The shows are always something special.

Alice Cooper plays Palace Theatre on July 31at 8pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 19 at 10am through Ticketmaster, Palacealbany.org and slpconcerts.net while a special pre-sale is happening right now. The tour stop will be part of a busy summer for Alice who will also be out on the road with Rob Zombie on the Freaks on Parade Tour for a series of amphitheatre shows starting in August. Don't miss your opportunity to see an absolute true rock n roll legend live at the intimate Palace Theatre in Albany this summer!

