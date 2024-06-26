Peter Frampton Set to Rock Albany, NY

Rock legend to perform in the area ahead of rock hall induction.

Peter Frampton rose to prominence as a member of the English rock band Humble Pie. Later in his career Frampton found significant success as a solo artist. He has released several albums, including his breakthrough album, the live recording Frampton Comes Alive! (1976), which spawned several hit singles and has been certified 8 times platinum by the RIAA in the United States. He has also worked with various other acts such as Ringo Starr, The Who's John Entwistle, David Bowie, Ringo Starr, and both Matt Cameron and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Joe Bonamassa.

Frampton is known for his signature hit songs "Show Me the Way", "Baby, I Love Your Way", "Do You Feel Like We Do", and "I'm in You", all of which remain staples of classic rock radio. He has also appeared as himself in television shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Madam Secretary.

Peter Frampton just announced his Positively Thankful 2024 Tour, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. The tour will launch in September ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Cleveland. Area dates for the tour include a stop in Albany, NY.

"It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far," Frampton stated in a press release announcing the dates. "First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on the Positively Thankful Tour."

Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Will Perform at The Palace in Albany

Peter Frampton will celebrate 60 years of touring when he plays The Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday, Sept 13. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10am through ticketmaster, Slpconcerts, and the Palace box office. The tour will also play the Beacon Theatre in NYC.

